Total number of positive COVID-19 cases in W.Va. rises to 723

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported five new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday morning.

That brings the total count to 723.

DHHR officials say as of 10 a.m. 18,027 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 17,304 negative and 12 deaths.

DHHR officials reported on their website that 211 patients have recovered. Not all counties are reporting recoveries at this time.

According to DHHR officials, the definition of recovered is those who have been released from the hospital and at least three days without a fever and seven days without symptoms.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (102), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (26), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (29), Jackson (34), Jefferson (57), Kanawha (91), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (39), Marshall (7), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (6), Mingo (1), Monongalia (83), Monroe (1), Morgan (7), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (13), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (69), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (25), Wyoming (1).