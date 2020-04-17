Total number of positive COVID-19 cases in W.Va. jumps to 754

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 15 new positive COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Friday morning.

That brings the total to 754.

DHHR officials say as of 10 a.m., 18,681 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 754 positive, 17,927 negative and 13 deaths.

DHHR reported 223 patients have recovered from COVID-19. Not all counties are reporting recoveries at this time.

According to DHHR officials, the definition of recovered is those who have been released from the hospital and at least three days without a fever and seven days without symptoms.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (105), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (28), Fayette (3), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (28), Jackson (39), Jefferson (57), Kanawha (101), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (9), Marion (40), Marshall (7), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (7), Mingo (2), Monongalia (83), Monroe (2), Morgan (7), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (13), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (72), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (27), Wyoming (1).