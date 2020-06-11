Tourism leaders find alternate ways to attract visitors

The tourism industry is a major money maker for West Virginia. In 2018, a revenue of $4.45-billion was reported.

Marion County CVB staff have focused on keeping the county in the public eye and encourage going outside.

"It essentially hit the pause button on tourism," said Susan Riddle, CEO and President of Visit Mountaineer Country CVB.

Riddle says the COVID-19 pandemic has cut into the tourism industry. She says now that businesses and attractions are starting to reopen, not only are that having to make the case for why you should visit, but also how you could stay safe if you do.

"There is information. Communication is a huge part. It is not just getting people excited for what there is to do, it's 'are we asking people to come to a safe place,'" said Riddle.

In Marion County, now that it is getting warm, tourism staff are encouraging people to explore the outdoors. They are using popular scavenger hunt game Geocaching. Staff hid caches in destinations throughout the county to encourage people to explore.

"So we have ten new caches, that as a matter of fact, we are setting out today, to encourage people to go out and go to places they may not have been to before," said Leisha Elliott, executive director of the Marion County CVB.

She says they are keeping up with Governor Jim Justice's reopening procedures.

"So we do not want to promise a visitor something that they will not be able to have available. So we do try to keep track of what's happening, what's opening, what are the guidelines for reopening," said Elliott.