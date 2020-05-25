Traditions change as Memorial Day commemorations take place during pandemic

"A day like today is just to show our love to the families," said Butch Pickens, a member of the Taylor County Honor Guard.

The National Cemetery is open from dusk until dawn every day.

Memorial Day is the celebration of those service members who gave their lives, but in the wake of the pandemic, the ceremonies have changed.

"We laid a wreath at the flag pole, I gave a short speech and we had taps play," described Keith Barnes, director of West Virginia National Cemeteries.

Barnes says national Veterans Affairs guidance restricted the ceremonies cemeteries could hold Monday. Instead, West Virginia national cemetery staff streamed a commemoration on Facebook Live.

Without the ability for national organizations to organize, community groups formed their own commemorations. One group in Taylor County crowdfunded over $5,000 to pay for flags to mark each grave in the national cemetery. The Taylor County Honor Guard held their own ceremony Monday morning at Grafton High School.

"We put the flag up, we played taps, did a 21-gun salute. We started with a prayer, of course we also ended with a prayer," said Randy Jennings, chaplain of the Taylor County Honor Guard.

The event kicked off a day of remembrance for the Honor Guard. They spent the afternoon visiting the graves of fallen service members at the national cemetery.

"To me it is a day of memory and of memorial. We pay homage to those that went before us those that did not come back. They paid the ultimate sacrifice so that we might sit here and have a word with you today on a microphone," said Pickens.

Visitors are still welcome to the national cemetery.