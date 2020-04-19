Trainer shares how to care for pets during COVID-19

Humans and pets alike are trying to adjust to the new “stay at home” routine amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

With an increased time spent indoors with our furry family members, keeping our pets well cared for and entertained can be a challenge during this pandemic.

National Dog Training Operations Manager, Darris Cooper, said there’s a lot to consider.

“We ant to make sure we’re providing them with physical exercise, mental stimulation, as that’s going to be important during this time,” Cooper said.

Making sure your dog or pet is engaged correctly throughout the day is both important for you and them.

“When you think about keeping your dog mentally stimulated, we want to make sure that their home environment is enriching, it’s fun, it gives them something to do,” Cooper said. “Of course, being that, if a dog doesn’t have something proactively provided for them within their home, nine times out ten, they’re going to find something to do and it might not necessarily be necessarily something that we might deem as being desirable,” he said.

It’s also not all about play and no work. Cooper said it’s important to balance working from home and the time spent fully focused on our animals.

“giving them a designated place within the home, whether it be a mat or a crate, or simply a place where they can go just to relax,” Cooper said. “Again, be productive by giving them something to do,” he said.

Above all, keeping everyone in the household safe is the top priority.

“Following the guidelines of your local authorities and your state to ensure that you, your pets and your family stay safe at this time and of course spending time at home with our family and friends certainly can be a learning curve for everyone,” Cooper said. “The great thing about pets is they truly provide us with unconditional love and they’re actually teaching us to slow down,” he said.

Cooper also mentioned that anytime you have questions or regards to anything medical related you should contact your veterinarian.