Tree recycling in Buckhannon

It's the time of year where West Virginians are getting rid of their Christmas trees, and if you live in Buckhannon, yours can contribute to the city's rich horticulture.

City officials collect trees and other natural commodities such as grass and flowers the first and third Friday of every month.

By leaving your Christmas outside your home to be collected, you are contributing to the what Buckhannon Information Coordinator Callie Cronin Sams calls "the loop."

“It’s a good way, it’s kind of almost a closed-loop system to where what was once a flower in your lawn, or in this case, a Christmas tree, can go right back into our system here in the summer time and be a beautiful flower again," says Sams.

The trees are taken to the compost in Heavner Cemetery where they will be processed into soil for the community flower beds.

The soil produced is also used to grow vegetables in the spring and summer.

"The city of Buckhannon is well known for our horticulture and our flower program, and that has led to our composting program as well," says Sams.

"Our horticulturist is able to process both the yard waste from grass clippings in the summer time, but also woody debris can be chipped down and added in as a soil amendment as needed, and that could be put into our flower beds around town."

To be placed on the collection list, call Buckhannon City Hall.