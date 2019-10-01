Trial continues for daycare worker accused of child abuse

Today was the second day for the trial of the state of West Virginia versus Aryn Nicole Lafferty.

Lafferty is accused of child abuse after an incident that occurred in April of 2018.

The incident happened at “Lasting Impressions” daycare center which is located on the FBI complex in Harrison County.

Tuesday, several people related to the case were questioned before the jury including the allegedly abused child’s mother.

The mother was questioned about the alleged incident of abuse where Lafferty picked up her 21 month year old daughter by the arms and moved her resulting in the child to cry and be in pain.

After an emergency room visit the mother says her daughter was diagnosed with “nursemaids elbow”, a condition where a childs elbows can easily be dislocated by sudden movements or being picked up by the arms.

Because this was a reoccurring condition with that child the mother says she told the daycare prior to the incident with Lafferty never to pick up her child by the arms.

The question for the jury is wether or not lafferty picked up the child aggressively and with knowledge of the nursemaid’s elbow.

The mother also told the jury that while she had previously been a member of the daycare’s board of directors, she has left that position following this incident.

The trial will continue tomorrow with more testimonies including questioning other workers at the daycare.