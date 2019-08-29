Trial date set for man charged with first degree murder

The trial date for a man charged with first degree murder has been set.

According to Webster County Circuit Court officials, Treylyn Fultz's trial is set for Sept. 11 at 9 a.m.

Fultz was charged with first degree murder after he allegedly shot a man over a bible July 2018.

The criminal complaint says that Fultz was staying with Austin Hart and two others at the time at a home on Grassy Creek Road.

Troopers says that the two other residents fell asleep when they heard gun shots in another room. The went to the room and found Hart lying on the couch. Fultz was no where to be found.

Troopers say they responded to the scene and Fultz returned.

Fultz told troopers that he shot Hart.

Fultz said that Hart was going to steal a Masonic Bible belonging to his "stepfather."

Fultz told troopers that he caught Hart with the Bible and shot him.

Fultz told troopers that he did not want to seem like he was trying to kill Hart, but Hart was in the wrong.

The complaint says Hart dropped the Bible following the shooting. Fultz threw the gun out the window and left the home.

Fultz is currently being held at Central Regional Jail.