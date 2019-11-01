Trick-or-treat for the troops

There are just 11 days between Halloween and Veterans Day and Wilson Martino Dental has found a way to celebrate both, as they kick off another year of their trick-or-treating for the troop's drive.

The drive runs from November 1st through November 8th at all Wilson Martino Dental locations.

They collect the candy and give those who donate $1 per pound of candy.

Dr. Robert Martino said, "You don't have to donate all your candy. You can pick out your favorite treats and sell the rest."

Even those who may be a little too old to go trick or treating can still participate.

Robin McCauley of Wilson Martino Dental said, "Some patients will bring bags of candy. Like they will just go and buy candy and just bring it just so the military can have candy."

And according to McCauley, this drive benefits all involved.

"Just another thing Wilson Martino does to help the community and get involved and get the kids involved," McCauley said. "So they know they can share, and plus get a little bonus with it as well. And then, again, letting our soldiers know that we do appreciate all that they are doing."

Candy is not the only thing Wilson Martino clinics will be collecting. Coats for the annual coat drive will also be accepted at all locations throughout November.