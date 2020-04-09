Trinity Christian School holds annual fundraiser virtually

Trinity Christian School’s Hoop-A-Thon was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but school officials still found a way to bring students together.

They hosted a virtual Hoop-A-Thon where families could submit photos or short videos of their child participating.

Children showed off their basketball and hula-hoop skills or anything creative to contribute to the cause.

“It’s such a challenging time for everyone,” said the Fundraising and Community Relations Coordinator at Trinity, Olivia Kelley. “It was hard for us to justify pushing forward with the fundraiser aspect of the event, but we still wanted to have something fun for the kids to participate in,” she said.

Kelley also mentioned that this event is one of the biggest of the school year and it was important to still provide a way for students to participate.

“I think just trying to look at this event through the lens of a kid who’s missing out on a lot right now, and just being able to put ourselves in their shoes and realize that this means the world to them,” Kelley said. “So we just wanted to provide them with as much as we could during this time even if it means having to do things a little differently than we would’ve liked,” she said.

Students did not have to raise money to participate in this virtual event.

Kelley says they are working on creating a new fundraiser to raise funds for the school.