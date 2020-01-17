Trinity Christian School held their science and social studies fair extravaganza and award ceremony

Students in fifth to tenth grade gathered inside Trinity Christian School's gymnasium Thursday evening.

The school held their annual science and social studies fair.

Families and guests were invited to see the students' displays.

An award ceremony was held to congratulate all students on their achievements and the hard work they put in over time.

"Most students work many months to put their projects together," STEM specialist and science department chair, Lois Campbell said. "In order to get their ideas together and to conduct their research," she said.

Some students from each grade level were recognized specifically after being assessed by judges.

Campbell said, overall, it was a great learning experience for the students.

"It's a very long conceptual process," she said. "But by the time they get to the fair, they know it so well and they can explain it so well that it's really been ingrained into them," Campbell said.

Students' projects catered to chemistry, biochemistry, engineering, math, anthropology, political science and economics.

By the end of the event, many students were selected to compete in the state regional fair that will be held in March, 2020.