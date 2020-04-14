Triple J. Enterprises proves local businesses can make it through COVID-19

COVID-19 won't stop this local business from operating.

Triple J. Enterprises in Harrison and Doddridge Counties specializes in car repair and towing. They opened in December of 2019.

It is owned by Jesse and Jamie Moore.

"We tow anything from motorcycles to tractor trailers," says Jesse Moore.

He says that since less people are on the roads due to businesses being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, call volume has substantially decreased.

But since they are a 24-hour service, they've stayed a-float.

"We've had to step up our infectious disease precautions, keeping the office and the garage disinfected ... the tow truck, service truck," adds Moore.

Triple J. Enterprises also provides free pickups during this time, especially to elderly customers who are wary to come outside during this time.

The Moores take pride in "just keeping up the service that we provide and keeping up with the contracts with the transportation emergency."

