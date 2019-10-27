Little monsters attend 2nd annual Triple S Harley Davidson Trunk or Treat

On October 27th, motorcycles were a sure giveaway for kids that they were heading in the right direction for some Halloween treats.

The Triple S Harley Davidson in Morgantown held their 2nd annual Trunk or Treat event with more than just candy.

The event also featured a bounce castle, face painting, and an electric bike track to get the little ones ready for the main road.

Hundreds of kids and adults crowded the parking lot all dressed up and ready to get some sweets.

Harley Davidson officials said they were very pleased with the turnout.

"We weren't really sure what to expect especially with the weather forecast, we had a fantastic turnout so were super stoked. We have people from as far as Fairmont here today so its pretty awesome," said Marketing Coordinator, Jessica Lee.

Lee also says there is no doubt that they will hold another Trunk or Treat event next year.

Their only hope is that more kids dress up as bikers next time.