Triple S Harley Davidson host breast cancer awareness event

Triple S Harley Davidson in Monongalia County held their Breastest Sunday Funday Ever event Sunday afternoon.

Triple S Harley Davidson in Morgantown set up for their breast cancer awareness event (WDTV).

The store had the event in honor of October being breast cancer awareness month.

It provided a way to celebrate the survivors and to raise funds to go toward the cause.

There were contests, raffles, food and beverages for those attending to enjoy.

The marketing coordinator at Triple S Harley, Jessica Lee, knows the relevance of having an event like this in the community. "It's important to us. A lot of people in the community that we know are either breast cancer survivors or have families who dealt with cancer or breast cancer," Lee said.

"We wanted to do something to give back to those people, customers or not."

All proceeds will go to Bonnie's Bus, a mobile mammography program.

