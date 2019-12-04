Troopers: Elkins man viewed child porn images on his phone

An Elkins man was arrested after troopers say he viewed child porn images on his phone.

According to the criminal complaint, 38-year-old Randy Kinzy Jr. used his user name of the same name, as well as an email address to view child pornography images.

Troopers got a digitally record, post Miranda warning statement from Kinzy on Sept. 5. He said had viewed porn of young children on his cell phone.

Kinzy said it had been a month or so since he viewed the images because he was kicked out of his account, court documents state.

Kinzy signed a consent to search form for his electronic devices, troopers said.

Kinzy told troopers he would use free WiFi around town after he had used up data on his phone.

Troopers say they received a CyberTip on Sept 6 containing 146 uploaded files of child pornography and a CyberTip on May 30 containing five uploaded files of child pornography. The tips traced back to Kinzy's IP address.

Kinzy has been charged with distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.