Troopers: Man bites woman's arm, tries to cut bite mark out of her arm with sword

A Barbour County man is behind bars after he bit a woman's arm, then tried to cut the bite mark out of her arm with a sword, troopers said.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers with the West Virginia State Police responded to the emergency room at Davis Medical Center just before 8:20 a.m. Saturday. A woman wanted to make a complaint against 26-year-old Darius Humphrey.

The victim said Humphrey got drunk the night before and was getting mad, according to court documents. Humphrey told the victim he was going to kill her and began choking her.

Troopers said Humphrey bit the victim. He became mad because he bit her.

Humphrey told the victim the bite mark was evidence against him, according to troopers. He got a sword out and tried to cut the bite mark out of her arm.

The victim told troopers Humphrey hit her several times throughout the incident.

The victim said Humphrey eventually passed out, so she drove herself to the hospital.

Troopers say the victim had a wound with cutting marks on her right arm and bruises on her arms, neck and face. The victim had to get surgery on her arm.

Troopers took Humphrey into custody. They said they saw a cloth with blood on it and a sheath for a large sword in Humphrey's bedroom.

Humphrey has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail. His bail is set at $50,000.