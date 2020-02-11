Troopers: Randolph County man put woman in choke hold

A Beverly man was arrested after troopers say he placed a woman in a choke hold Monday.

Zachary Mallow, 29, was charged with strangulation.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers received information about a domestic violence complaint on Dixie Street at the Burgess Mobile Home Court.

When troopers arrived, a woman flagged them down outside the home.

The woman told troopers that she and Mallow got into a fight.

Mallow returned to the house and began to argue with the victim, troopers said. The victim went to the bedroom and closed the door.

The victim informed troopers that she tried to prevent Mallow from entering the room by holding the door, but he forced his way through the door. She was shoved backwards and landed on a vacuum cleaner, injuring her back.

The victim called 911 and tried to leave the house with her infant daughter, court documents state. Mallow took the phone from her.

Mallow then placed the victim in a choke hold around her neck, according to troopers. She was unable to breathe and lost consciousness. She able to leave the home when she screamed for help and Mallow released her.

Troopers say the victim had visible injuries on her back. They did not see any visible injuries on her neck.

Troopers went to the home and found Mallow. They detained him inside the bedroom and inspected the house.

While inspecting the house, troopers noticed damages to the bedroom door, along with a vacuum cleaner located within the bedroom.

Mallow was taken into custody later that day.

He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $15,000.