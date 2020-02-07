Troopers: Webster County man held woman against her will, abused her dog

A Webster Springs man is behind bars after he held a woman against her will, made threats and abused her dog, troopers said.

On Feb. 1, West Virginia State Police troopers said received a call in reference to a domestic situation. While going to the scene, they noticed a woman's car and stopped the car.

The woman said she was held against her will by James Comuzie, 23, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim told troopers Comuzie put a board in front of the bedroom door they were in and sat in front of the door, blocking her from leaving, court documents state.

Comuzie took the victim's cellphone, according to troopers. He told the victim he would kill anyone that called 911.

Comuzie kicked, punched and picked up the victim's dog by the collar, according to court documents. He began to choke the dog with the collar and said he was going to kill the dog.

The victim asked Comuzie several times to leave and tried to leave, troopers said.

Troopers say the victim was able to escape with the dog. Comuzie threatened to burn her property.

Later that day, troopers spoke with Comuzie. He said he did not remember much of that day.

Troopers spoke with one of Comuzie's family members. She said she heard Comuzie and the victim arguing.

The family member also heard the victim trying to leave.

The family member told troopers she tried to tell Comuzie to let the victim out. When she didn't know what else to do, she called 911.

Troopers got a warrant for Comuzie's arrest.

Commuzie was charged with abduction of person, cruelty to animals, terroristic threats, domestic violence and obstructing officer. He is being held at Central Regional Jail.