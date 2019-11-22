Troopers: Woman tries to smuggle narcotics and tobacco into Tygart Valley Regional Jail

A Clarksburg woman was arrested after troopers say she tried to smuggle narcotics and tobacco into Tygart Valley Regional Jail on Monday.

Troopers were contacted by Tygart Valley Regional Jail staff about a woman who tried to smuggle narcotics and tobacco into the jail for an inmate, according to the criminal complaint.

Staff told troopers that the woman was 36-year-old Maranda Pickett. She said that she was willing to give a statement.

Troopers collected a latex glove, tied off containing a straw which had three suboxone strips and tobacco.

Pickett said that the inmate she was taking the drugs to talked her into meeting someone who prepared the straw to be smuggled into the facility, according to troopers. She met the person in the Elkins Walmart parking lot on Sunday.

Pickett told troopers that she smuggled the items into the visitation room in her panties, before she got caught by the guards.

Pickett talked with the inmate for several weeks by jail house phone and email service for several weeks about the items being smuggled into the jail, court documents state.

Pickett has been charged with conspiracy and other offenses of adult in custody. She is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Her bail is set at $3,000.