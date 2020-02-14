Troopers looking for man wanted in Berkeley County for failing to register as sex offender

West Virginia State Police are looking for a man wanted in Berkeley County.

According to the West Virginia State Police Facebook page, Jesse Mason, 34, is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

Troopers say he has outstanding warrants in Berkeley County and is listed in the National Crime Information Center as wanted, with extradition authorized outside of West Virginia.

Mason is five feet and eight inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, troopers say. His last known address was in Martinsburg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal R.D. Eshbaugh at the West Virginia State Police Martinsburg detachment.