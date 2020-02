West Virginia State Police are requesting information to possibly identify a mailbox theft suspect in Harrison County.

Troopers say that starting in mid-January, the suspect stole personal checks and used the information to make unauthorized purchases in the area.

The suspect took the checks to the Walmart in Clarksburg three times, troopers said. He cashed the checks that were under $1,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Cork at 304-627-2300.