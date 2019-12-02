Troopers say they found drugs in woman's purse during traffic stop

A Rowlesburg woman was arrested after troopers say they found drugs in her purse during a traffic stop Saturday.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers pulled over a black Toyota Camry because the passenger side tail light was not illuminating.

Troopers approached the driver's side of the car and noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside the car.

The owner of the car gave troopers permission to search the car, according to court documents.

The front seat passenger was identified as 42-year-old Rhonda Bucklew.

Troopers say they located a purse that belonged to Bucklew while searching the front passenger area.

The purse contained over 20 grams of crystallized substance known to be methamphetamine, over $500, 129 small clear plastic baggies, one digital scale and two ledgers, court document state.

Bucklew was advised her Miranda Rights and admitted to selling methamphetamine since Aug. 2019, according to the complaint.

Troopers say the crystallized substance tested positive for methamphetamine. The methamphetamine seized is estimated to have a street value of over $2,000.

Bucklew has been charged with possession with intent to deliver. She is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Her bail is set at $100,000.