Dorian becomes hurricane on way to Puerto Rico, expected to continue to Florida

Forecasters say Dorian has become a hurricane as it nears the U.S. Virgin Islands and is expected to keep getting stronger.

Tropical Storm Dorian's path as of Wednesday morning. (Source: CNN)

The Hurricane Center says tropical storm conditions are expected Wednesday in Puerto Rico, with hurricane conditions possible. Puerto Rico could see flash floods, and heavy rains are expected in the Bahamas and Florida.

The risk of storm surge is increasing in the central and northwestern Bahamas and along Florida's eastern coast, but forecasters can't say yet when it might happen.

Shortly before 2 p.m. EDT, the National Hurricane Center reported Hurricane Dorian was expected to move near or over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands during the afternoon. It's then expected to move over the open Atlantic, east of the southeastern Bahamas, on a course approaching the U.S. Southeast coast.

The Miami-based hurricane center reports Dorian has become a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph.

Dennis Feltgen, with the NHC, says Dorian may also grow in size and could land anywhere from South Florida to South Carolina on Sunday or Monday.

The latest, still-uncertain extended forecast shows the storm's sustained winds could grow to about 115 mph (185 kph) before landfall.

“With Dorian now getting better organized and the center shifting to the north and the east, now we have a stronger system coming out of the eastern Caribbean Sea and entering the southeast Atlantic,” Feltgen said.

It is moving northwest at 13 mph, and is expected to hit Puerto Rico later in the day.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Vieques and Culebra, U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands. A hurricane watch and tropical storm warning are in effect for Puerto Rico.

President Donald Trump is kicking up a renewed feud with officials in Puerto Rico who are racing to prepare for Tropical Storm Dorian, their first big emergency challenge since Hurricane Maria hit in 2017 and caused thousands of deaths.

Trump has declared a state of emergency for the island and assured that federal disaster officials are ready to respond. But he added a jab at local officials who have called the federal response to Maria slow and inadequate, and he singled out what he called "the incompetent mayor of San Juan."

In a second tweet, he declared that "Puerto Rico is one of the most corrupt places on earth. Their political system is broken and their politicians are either Incompetent or Corrupt" and asserted that aid for Puerto Rico is "more than anyplace else has ever gotten" — an assertion repeatedly knocked down by fact-checkers.

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz tweeted back, saying that Trump needs to "calm down get out of the way and make way for those of us who are actually doing the work on the ground."

“This is not about him; this is not about politics; this is about saving lives,” she said.

