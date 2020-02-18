Trump commutes former Gov. Blagojevich's sentence

CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has commuted the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

In this March 15, 2012 file photo, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich departs his Chicago home for Littleton, Colo., to begin his 14-year prison sentence on corruption charges. Imprisoned ex-governor, Blagojevich, filed paperwork Tuesday, June 5, 2018, asking President Donald Trump to commute his 14-year prison term for corruption that included seeking to sell an appointment to the Senate seat Barack Obama vacated to become president. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

The 63-year-old Democrat is expected to walk out of prison later Tuesday.

Trump told reporters the sentence was “ridiculous.”

The former governor was convicted of political corruption in 2010, just months after he appeared on Trump’s reality TV show, “Celebrity Apprentice.”

He was convicted on charges included seeking to sell an appointment to Barack Obama’s vacated Senate seat and trying to shake down a children’s hospital.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.