Trump impersonator greets fans on the first day of filming "Being Trump"

One of the most sought after Trump impersonators is in Bridgeport.

Will Stauff met fans Friday evening at the Holiday Inn. Stauff is not only a Trump impersonator, but he is an actor starring -as- a Trump impersonator in JC Film's newest flick, "Being Trump."

JC Films is based in Bridgeport, and is shooting "Being Trump" there as well.

Filming started on Friday.

The president of JC Films, Jason Campbell, says the film is apolitical.

"This is a film about returning civility to politics, and can we do that?" says Campbell.

"Both sides are to blame, but at the same time, what's gonna happen come June ... it's gonna get really heated; it's gonna get really divided; it's gonna get really ugly. So we want to make a film that people can watch, and sit back, and let it all go, and have fun."

Campbell says "Being Trump" is the 8th film JC Films has shot in the Bridgeport area.

"We love shooting films here," adds Campbell.