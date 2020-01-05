Trump issues new threats against Iran as protests break out across US

The body of a top Iranian commander, who was killed Friday in a U.S. drone strike, has arrived in Iran. The killing has the world bracing for a possible retaliation, with many fearing it could lead to a wider conflict.

Protesters marched Saturday in San Francisco against a potential war with Iran. (Source: KGO/CNN)

Throngs of mourners carried the flag-draped casket of Gen. Qassem Soleimani off a plane in Ahvaz in southwestern Iran on Sunday, as President Donald Trump threatened to bomb 52 sites in the Islamic Republic if Tehran retaliates by attacking Americans.

Trump issued the threat in a series of tweets Saturday evening as the White House sent to Congress a formal notification under the War Powers Act of the drone strike on Soleimani.

The administration has also warned Congress, reports CNN, that Iran is expected to retaliate against the U.S. “within weeks.”

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, campaigning in Iowa, questioned whether Trump was acting alone or with support of allies. He called the president’s tweeting "incredibly dangerous and irresponsible.”

Demonstrators in dozens of cities around the U.S. gathered Saturday to protest Soleimani’s killing and the decision to send thousands more soldiers to the Middle East.

More than 70 planned protests were being spearheaded by CODEPINK and Act Now to Stop War and End Racism, a U.S.-based anti-war coalition, along with other groups. From Tampa to Philadelphia, from San Francisco to New York, protesters carried signs and chanted anti-war slogans.

The groups said the Trump administration has essentially started a war with Iran by assassinating Soleimani.

Hundreds of U.S. soldiers have deployed from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Kuwait to serve as reinforcements in the Middle East amid rising tensions.

Lt. Col. Mike Burns, a spokesman for the 82nd Airborne Division, told The Associated Press that 3,500 members of the division’s quick-deployment brigade will have deployed within a few days.

Iranian Gen. Esmail Ghaani is now responsible for Tehran’s proxies across the Mideast as the Islamic Republic threatens the U.S. with “harsh revenge” for killing Soleimani.

The tensions take root in Trump pulling out of Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers. That accord soon likely will further unravel as Tehran is expected to announce as soon as Sunday another set of atomic limits the country will break.

