Trump removes protections for waterways, aiding developers

The Trump administration is lifting protections for some of the nation’s millions of miles of streams, arroyos and wetlands, as it nears completion on one of its most far-reaching environmental rollbacks.

The changes announced Thursday were promised by President Donald Trump during his first weeks in office and will scale back which waterways qualify for protection against pollution and development under the half-century-old Clean Water Act.

The administration says it is providing “regulatory certainty and predictability for American farmers, landowners and businesses.”

But environmental advocates and public health officials say the changes will make it harder to maintain a clean water supply for the American public.

