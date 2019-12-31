Trump says he’ll sign first-step China trade deal on Jan. 15

President Donald Trump says he’ll be signing the first phase of a trade deal with China at the White House next month.

Trump says Tuesday in a tweet that he’ll then travel to Beijing at a later date to open talks on other sticking points in the U.S.-China trade relationship that remain to be worked out.

In the deal that was reached earlier in December, the U.S. agreed to reduce tariffs on China and China agreed to buy larger quantities of U.S. farm products.

Remaining sticking points would be worked out during a second round of trade talks.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.