"Trunk or Treat" brings in multiple little monsters to local church

With their trunks open, candy in hand, and a line made up of ghouls and princesses, Clarksburg's annual "Trunk or Treat" event was held this evening at the United Methodist Church.

"Trunk or Treat" allows children a chance to wear costumes and to collect candy from volunteers.

Those volunteers are community members who want the kids to have a safe way of trick or treating.

Each year this event draws in kids from all over the area and this year was no different.

Before the event even began, kids lined the streets in their costumes anxiously waiting to get some early Halloween candy.

Organizers at the church said they're thrilled to see another large crowd.

"Yea lots of critters running around in costumes, it's always a great way to celebrate the Halloween season. But it's an opportunity to bring all of the church members together and invite the community to come and participate," said Reverend Michael Burge with a smile.

The church has no doubt that they will continue the "Trunk or Treat" event next year.

