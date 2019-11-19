Tucker County man arrested after leading troopers on a multi county chase

A Tucker County man was arrested after troopers say he led them on a multi county chase Sunday night.

According to court documents, troopers were contacted by Barbour County 911 Communications and told about an active chase going south on Route 119. The chase started in Taylor County and was heading into Barbour County.

Troopers responded and parked the cruiser in the northbound lane on Route 119. They saw a black pickup truck going south failing to stop to a Taylor County Deputy.

Troopers say they started pursuing the truck and caught up to it. they tried to stop the truck, but it fail to do so and increased speed to 80 mph.

The truck then entered a "blind right hand turn" in the north bound lane while going south, court documents state. The truck continued on Route 119 until making a right turn onto John Street and traveled south on to Cherry Hill Road.

While on Cherry Hill Road, the truck continuously went left of center and almost hit several vehicles, troopers say. The truck was going 60 mph in a 25 mph zone.

The truck turned onto Shooks Run Road and left onto Jennie Street, according to the criminal complaint. The truck went north, turning right onto Thrasher Street and turning back onto Route 119 South.

Troopers saw the truck increase its speed and continue to fail to stop. They issued a Department of Public Safety Cruiser.

Troopers pursued the truck into Upshur County on Route 119. They saw the truck purposely exit the Southern Road way edge of Route 119, just past the intersection of Garyln Loop and Route 119.

The driver got out of the truck and began to flee on foot into the woods, troopers say.

Troopers and the Philippi Police Department caught the driver and took him into custody.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Nicholas Poe.

Poe has been charged with fleeing in vehicle. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.