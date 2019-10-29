Tucker County woman arrested after police say they found drugs during traffic stop

A Tucker County woman was arrested after police say they found drugs in her purse during a traffic stop Monday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, police pulled over a green Saturn Ion in Gino's parking lot in Elkins because the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver could not provide police with license, registration and proof of insurance since he did not have a license.

Police asked if there was anything in the car they should be aware. The driver responded, "I have a few rigs in here."

The driver was asked to step out of the car and police searched him for weapons, according to the complaint. Police had him wait by the cruiser

The passenger was identified as 29-year-old Kristin Nine. She told police that the car was hers.

Nine was asked to step out of the car, police say. They searched her for weapons and had her wait in the same area as the driver.

Police told Nine and the driver that they would be searching the car and asked if there was anything else they should be aware of. They both told police "no there's nothing."

Nine told police that she was pregnant and hungry but would like to have a cigarette. Police told her that they prefer her not to smoke, but "if she must." She went to get her cigarettes from the passenger door, then her purse.

Police told Nine to leave her purse in the car, but she refused. She said that they would not be searching her purse because it was her personal property. They asked her to put the purse back, and she refused.

Police then took the purse from Nine. She said that they could search the purse because there was nothing in it.

Backup was called to watch Nine and the driver as police began searching the purse. They found a zipped bag with yellow lemons on it. A set of digital scales disguised as a cigarette pack was inside the bag.

Police also found three small plastic bags with methamphetamine inside it and two empty small bags.

The three bags with methamphetamine weighed over seven grams total, according to the complaint.

Nine has been charged with possession with intent to deliver. She is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Nine's bail is set at $25,000.

