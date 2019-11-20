Tuesday marked as End Epilepsy Day in Marion County

Tuesday was designated as End Epilepsy Day in Marion County.

It's part of a nationwide effort to help save lives and raise awareness by the Epilepsy Foundation.

Nearly 3.5 million Americans live with epilepsy and seizures, including more than 21,000 in West Virginia.

Carlie Ice is West Virginia's Teen Speak Out Representative for the Epilepsy Foundation.

She has epilepsy accepted the proclamation from county commissioners. She hopes to spread more information about epilepsy and what people should do if someone has a seizure.

"It's a big problem," she said. "Most people don't know how to help someone, so they get scared. Someone could potentially die if people don't know what to do."

November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month.