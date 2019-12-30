Twelve-year-old girl with Aplastic Anemia supported by community through blood drive

On October 13, 2019, a young girls life was changed. 12 year-old Ellie Thornton was diagnosed with severe Aplastic Anemia, a disease that affects the body’s ability to produce blood cells.

Ellie has received multiple blood and platelet transfusions, which is why her friends and family wanted to host a blood drive in her honor and to help others in need of blood as well.

"This is so important because we sometimes forget how critical it is to have blood available to us when we need it," Sondra Thornton, Ellie's mother said. "We never know when disaster is going to strike, you never know when a loved one is going to get sick," she said.

American Red Cross partnered with the Thornton's to cater to those who were willing to donate.

Over 90 people signed up and participate in the blood drive on Monday afternoon in the Mountaineer Mall.

Ellie's mother says it's great to see the community come together, not just for her daughter, but for anyone in need.

"I have not donated blood in probably 10 years because it's not at the forefront of my mind. With my daughter getting sick and needing blood constantly and needing perfect matched blood, I realized how critical it is," she said.

Ellie was also glad to see the event come together.

"It's exciting," she said. "It makes me happy to see a bunch of people donating."

A portion of the money raised will be donated to help support the WVU Hematology and Oncology program.

To keep up with Ellie's journey you can visit the TeamEllie Facebook page.