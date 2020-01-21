Two Monongalia County men arrested on drug and firearm charges after purchasing 2 guns at Morgantown Gun Show, troopers said

Two Morgantown men are facing drug and firearm charges after they bought two guns at the Morgantown Gun Show, troopers said. The men have criminal histories.

West Virginia State Troopers said they were alerted by ATF agents about two men had purchased two handguns at the Morgantown Gun Show.

The men were identified as 42-year-old Curtis Neal and 39-year-old Kareem Neal.

ATF agents said both men had criminal histories including robbery, schedule I narcotic sales and violent felony convictions.

Troopers were informed that Curtis and Kareem left the gun show and entered a black Dodge Caliber with the guns.

Troopers stopped the car on Chaplin Road. Curtis was driving the car and Kareem was in the passenger's seat.

Curtis and Kareem were ordered out of the car and placed into handcuffs, according to the criminal complaint. While the men were getting out of the car, a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the car.

Kareem and Curtis were placed into an ATF vehicle, troopers said.

Troopers searched the car and found the guns in the front passenger floorboard. They also found a glass jar containing a green, leafy substances believed to be marijuana in the glove box.

During a search of Kareem, troopers found a burnt smoking device within a cigarette pack in his pocket. He said the device contained marijuana.

Troopers arrested the men and took them to the Morgantown Detachment for processing.

Once they arrived at the Morgaontown Detachment, troopers noticed Curtis' pants unzipped. They searched him and he said he had a large plastic bag containing heroin and cocaine in his groin area.

Curtis removed the bag, court documents state. There were 40 folded stamps of suspected heroin, a large plastic bag containing a white, powder-like substance suspected to be cocaine and two blue tablets identified as Viagra.

ATF Agents said that while Curtis and Kareem were detained in the ATF vehicle during the traffic stop, an audio recording device captured a conversation between them about narcotics contained in Curtis' groin area, according to the criminal complaint. Kareem tried to remove the bag but was unsuccessful.

Troopers say Curtis' criminal history revealed he was convicted of robbery by the Jersey City Police Department in April 1998. He was also convicted of felony distribution of Schedule I and Schedule II substances by the Jersey City Police Department in April 1999, as well as felony aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, unlawful possession of a handgun by the Essex County Sheriff's Department in July 2006.

Kareem criminal history revealed he was convicted of felony obstructing an officer, resisting arrest and possession of heroin on school property by the Newark Police Department in Jan. 2011, according to court documents. He was also convicted of felony distribution of heroin on school property by the Jersey City Police Department in Oct. 2011.

Kareem and Curtis have been charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit a felony. They are being held at North Central Regional Jail.