Two accused of taking items from home to trade for drugs

Two people have been accused of taking items from a home to trade for drugs Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies responded to Sunshine Road in reference to a breaking and entering. The victim said that Kimberly Moore and David Bonnell took a Playstation and cell phone from the home.

The victim said that she saw Moore and Bonnell on Sunshine Road and got into an argument with them, according to deputies. She recovered the items from them.

Mannington Police saw Moore and Bonnell on Mannington Avenue, the complaint states. Moore told police that she and Bonnell went into the home and she was taking the Playstation to trade for narcotics and other drugs.

Moore said that she did not know the cell phone was going to be there, according to the complaint. When she saw it, she took it.

Moore told police that Bonnell was with her when this took place, and they are addicts and need something to trade.

Bonnell and Moore then left towards Mannington where the victim came into contact with them and got her items back, according to the complaint.

Bonnell told police that Moore went into the home through a window on the side of the house.

Moore has been charged with entering without breaking.

Bonnell has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

They are both being held at North Central Regional Jail.