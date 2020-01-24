Two arrested after Maryland State Police find drugs, firearm during traffic stop

Two people were arrested after Maryland State Police found drugs and a firearm during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.

Troopers stopped a 2004 Ford Expedition for traffic violations on I-68 at mile marker three, according to a media release from the Maryland State Police.

Troopers say the driver, Emily McQueary, 34, of Campbellsville, Kentucky, had one ounce of heroin that was packaged for sale on her. They also found a stolen handgun within reach of McQuery and the front seat passenger, Deondrick Davis, 39, of Campbellsville, Kentucky.

Davis was prohibited from possessing a firearm, troopers said.

McQueary was charged with possession of CDS with intent to distribute heroin, possession of marijuana and firearm related charges. Davis was charged with firearm related charges. They were held without bond.