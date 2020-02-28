Two arrested after children disclose abuse in interviews, police say

Two people are behind bars after three children disclosed abuse in interviews, police said.

Ricky Lake, Jr., 30, and Nickolle Lake, 31, were charged with two counts of child abuse and two counts of child neglect.

On Jan. 22, Morgantown Police officers say they became involved in a child abuse and neglect case being investigated by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Child Protective Services.

The allegations of abuse and neglect stemmed from four separate referrals filed with CPS from Jan. 6 through Jan. 22, police said.

Police say three girls were abused by Nickolle and Ricky.

According to the criminal complaint, the girls were interviewed by Child Protective Services on Jan. 22 and by a child forensic interviewer at the Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center on Jan. 31.

In the Jan. 22 interview, the oldest girl had two black eyes, police said. She disclosed in both interviews that Ricky hit her in the face after becoming angry over her cat being in the kitchen.

The middle child had a bruise on her abdomen during the Jan. 22 interview, court documents state. She later disclosed in the Jan. 31 interview that Ricky held her down while Nickolle hit her with a wooden spoon.

The middle child also said she was hit with a belt and hands in the past.

The youngest child had visible bruises on her neck and burns on her back when CPS talked to her, according to the criminal complaint. The oldest child said the bruises and burns were from Ricky.

During the interviews, the girls said they could be locked in their bedroom by Ricky and Nickolle, court documents state. The door was secured from the outside with an apron tied to the door knob, and then tied onto another door.

The girls said they would be locked in their room for long periods of time, and they were sometimes not even let out to use the bathroom, according to the criminal complaint. The girls said they had to "pee and poop on puppy pads in the bedroom."

CPS visited the home on Jan. 22 and saw the apron tied around the outside of the girls' bedroom door, as well as the puppy pads.

Ricky and Nickolle are being held at North Central Regional Jail.

