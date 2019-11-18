Shots heard call turns into drug bust and multiple arrests in Monongalia County

A "shots heard" call turned into a drug bust and multiple arrests on Snake Hill Road early Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 12:40 a.m. 911 dispatchers told deputies that there were three gun shots hear coming from the house.

When deputies arrive, the front door was open and two shell casings were found on the front porch.

Deputies entered the house and saw an individual, later identified as 32-year-old Kyle Martin from Morgantown.

While performing a frisk of Martin, they removed individual bags of narcotics from his pockets, consisting of Cocaine, Heroin, MDMA pills and cash.

Martin was placed under arrest, according to deputies. He asked to get his shoes from inside the house.

When deputies asked for a name and date of birth, Martin refused to give them information.

Deputies got a search warrant and found several small quantities of controlled substances, a large ball of cash over $6,000 and four handguns. One of the handguns was reported stolen.

While deputies were waiting the search warrant to be signed, an Uber/Lyft driver pulled into the driveway. After a few seconds, the car continued up Snake Hill Road.

Deputies followed the car and found it parked at the water tower. The driver said he picked up the passenger in Pittsburgh at the Greyhound bus station.

The passenger was identified as 26-year-old Darius Wade from Grosse Point, Michigan. He told deputies that he was trying to get an address in Star City. The driver said he was dropping Wade off at the address on Snake Hill Road.

The driver gave consent to search the car, according to the press release. A duffel bag was found in the back seat. the driver said Wade got into the car with the bag.

Deputies found 200 grams of heroin, as well as 60 grams of cocaine. The street value of the heroin is $20,000 and the street value of the cocaine is $6,000.

Wade was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Martin was arraigned by Magistrate Summers with bond set at $20,000 cash or surety. Wade was also arraigned by Magistrate Summers with bond set at $40,000 cash or surety.