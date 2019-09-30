Two arrested after police find apartment to be too dangerous for 5 children living there

Two have been arrested after police found their apartment too dangerous for the five children living there.

According to the criminal complaint, officers went to assist CPS take custody of five children on August 1. The children lived with their biological mother, Lynette Ellis and Bryan Neilson, who was the biological father three of the five children.

Police found evidence of drug use in the apartment within reach of all children.

The living conditions of the apartment were unsuitable and potentially dangerous for the children's well-being, according to police. The apartment's running water was turned off for about a month.

Police say that Ellis also gave birth to a sixth child around July 31. Neilson was the father of the newborn.

The newborn tested positive for methamphetamine upon birth, according to the complaint.

One child had scabs on his lower legs, according to police. He told them that he was bitten by bugs in the apartment.

Police say that in the apartment, there was a pile of dirty dishes with flies and other insects in the kitchen. Every room appeared to have a path cleared through piles of debris on the floors, and the bathroom had buckets filled with fecal waste.

Neilson has been charged with five counts of child neglect creating risk of injury and child neglect causing injury.

Ellis has been charged with five counts of child neglect creating risk of injury and two counts of child neglect causing injury. She is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.