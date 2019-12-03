Two arrested after police say they found meth on them during traffic stop

Two people were arrested after police say they found meth on them during a traffic stop Monday night.

According to the criminal complaint, police pulled over a black Volkswagen Jetta on Fergusson Street at 9:50 p.m.

The driver was identified as 33-year-old Brandon Thacker of Shinnston. The passenger was identified as 43-year-old Melissa Hardesty of Shinnston.

During the traffic stop, police conducted a search of the outside of the car with a K9. The K9 gave a positive indication of the presence of drugs.

Police say they searched the car and found over 35 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Over 29 grams was located in Thacker's possession, according to court documents. The remainder was found on Hardesty.

Thacker and Hardesty were charged with possession with intent to deliver. They are being held at North Central Regional Jail.