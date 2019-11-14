Two arrested after police say they found infant dirty, near guns and needles

Two people are facing child neglect charges after police say they found the infant dirty and near two loaded guns and needles Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a domestic report at the rails and trails entrance at the intersection of West Depot Way and Sandback Road. Police saw a man, later identified as 25-year-old Alex Pyles of Tunnelton, standing on the driver's side of a white U-Haul pick up with the door open.

Pyles was screaming at a woman, identified as 24-year-old Hayle Collingwood of Reedsville, according to court documents. She was sitting in the truck holding an infant child.

Police say they saw what appeared to be a purse with all of its contents strung out on the ground. They instructed Pyles to stop yelling at Collingwood and to walk over to them. He then tried to get into to driver's seat, which police told him to stop and to walk over to them.

Police asked Pyles if he had any weapons on him, which he said "no." He then changed it to "yes" and "well maybe." They asked him to turn around and performed a pat down on him for safety reasons.

As police were patting Pyles down, he began to pull away and resisting, court documents state. Police struggled with him and were able to get him on the ground, but Pyles continued to reach into his waistband and resist.

Collingwood got out of the truck and began yelling at police, according to court documents. Police ordered her to get back in the truck, which she did.

Police eventually got Pyles in handcuffs and tried to pat him down. He continued to attempt to turn and pull away, and police waited for more officers to arrive.

Preston County Sheriff's Department arrived on scene to help, according to police. Collingwood told police that there were weapons in the car.

Police found multiple syringes, a rifle and other drug paraphernalia. They searched the truck and found two firearms concealed in shirts in the middle of the front bench seat, 30 loose syringes, one syringe with fluid in it, digital scales and other packaging material in the front compartment of the truck.

Pyles was patted down and was trying to hide a metal container in his left shoe, police say. Over nine grams of methamphetamine was found in the container.

Police say the amount of methamphetamine found has a street value of $930.

The infant was covered in dirt and was wearing a t-shirt and shorts with feces, according to the complaint. The temperature was 26 degrees. The child was not wearing a diaper.

The child did not appear to have been bathed recently, police say. They saw the child not secured in the front seat.

The child was within reach of the two loaded handguns and all the needles, court documents state.

Collingwood and Pyles are being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.