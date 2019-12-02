Two arrested after police say they found them hiding in the crawl space of home they broke into

Two people were arrested after police say they found them hiding in the crawl space of a home they broke into Friday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to South Randolph Avenue in reference to a breaking and entering. They met with the home owner who said he believed the individuals were still inside.

Police entered the home and found Christopher Delaney and April Watson upstairs hiding in a crawl space area. They noticed a bed with blankets off the dining room area along with food and drinks.

Police say phone chargers were plugged into the wall.

Delaney and Watson were using electricity that the home owner had in the home, police say.

Watson told police they were inside the home to "get warm" until she could see if she was approved for the HUD next week.

Delaney and Watson have been charged with night time burglary. They are being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.