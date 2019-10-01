Two men accused of fraudulent transactions for about $36,000 arrested

Two men accused of fraudulent transactions for around $36,000 have been arrested.

According to a press release from the West Virginia State Police, they received a complaint about a debit card being used at Sheetz on Chaplin Road Monday. The victim said that she still had the card, but someone had withdrawn from her account at the ATM at said location.

Troopers say they got video footage from the Sheetz and saw two men and a silver Toyota sedan.

Troopers, Morgantown Police and the Mon County Sheriff's Department received numerous complaints over a 24 hour period of similar incidents. They were able to determine all of the fraudulent transactions were being committed by these men using video surveillance.

Troopers and the Allegheny County Interdiction Team found the men at the Pittsburgh International Airport Tuesday. They stopped and identified the men as Oscar Yepez and Willmar Castelin.

Yepez and Castelin were positively identified as the subjects from the video surveillance, according to the press release. They were carrying large amounts of cash and were attempting to board a flight to Florida.

At this time, troopers have knowledge of 168 fraudulent transactions for around $36,000 in Monongalia County.

Yepez and Castelin are in custody and awaiting extradition.