Two arrests made after drug bust in Elkins

Two arrests were made and others are pending after police say they found drugs, cash and firearms in a house Saturday.

According to a press release from the Elkins Police Department, officers responded to a house on Guy Street in reference to a welfare check.

While officers were inside the house, they saw in plain view controlled substances and several items consistent with the sale and distribution of illicit drugs.

Officers secured the house and got a search warrant, according to the press release. Officers seized nearly one pound of crystal methamphetamine, other illegal drugs, a large amount of cash and two firearms.

Police say the street value of the crystal methamphetamine was $65,000.

Elkins Police Department Chief Travis Bennett says he'd like to thank the officers of the Elkins Police Department for their hard work, diligence and attention to detail.

Bennett says he'd also like to thank the West Virginia State Police for their assistance.

The names of those arrested has not been released at this time.