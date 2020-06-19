Two charged with wanton endangerment after shots were fired, deputies said

Two people are facing charges after deputies say shots were fired Thursday afternoon.

Edward Kelch, 25, of Morgantown, and Juan Trechsel-Valerio, 38, of Morgantown, were charged with wanton endangerment.

According to a news release from the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Woodland Terrace for a shots fired call.

When deputies arrived, they located Kelch and Trechsel-Valerio. The handguns were located either on their person or in their immediate surroundings.

Detectives were called to investigate, according to the news release. After deputies and detectives completed processing the scene, talking to witnesses and Kelch and Trechsel-Valerio, both men were charged.

Deputies say the incident is believed to be the result of a disagreement between the men but remains under investigation.