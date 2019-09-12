Two dead after 4 vehicle accident on Route 250

Two people are dead and three were taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital after a four vehicle crash on Route 250 Thursday morning, according to Barbour County 911 officials.

911 officials say the incident occurred near the Barbour County Fairgrounds.

911 officials say that the road is closed.

911 officials say that crews are on scene. West Virginia State Police will be investigating the wreck.

