Two men are dead after a two vehicle wreck in Lewis County Saturday, according to West Virginia State Police.

According to Senior Trooper Turansky, the incident occurred around 5 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 19 south and Minuteman Drive.

Turansky said that Randall Keene of Barbour County and James Banks of Barbour County died.

Two people were taken to the hospital then released, according to Turansky.

Turansky says the crash is still under investiagtion.