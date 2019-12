Two people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle rolled over on Wilsonburg Road Wednesday afternoon.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call for the incident came in just after 3:35 p.m.

911 officials said the roadway is closed near the All Star Grocery store.

Reynoldsville Fire Department, Harrison County EMS and the Harrison County Sheriff's Department responded to the crash, 911 officials said.

