Two injured following two vehicle crash on Emily Drive

Two people were injured after a two vehicle crash on Emily Drive Monday morning.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call for the incident came in at 11:45 a.m. The crash happened in front of Long John Silvers.

One person has been taken to the hospital, 911 officials said. Another ambulance arrived on scene to take another person to the hospital.

Traffic is backed up, according to 911 officials.

Clarksburg Police Department, Bridgeport EMS, Clarksburg Fired Department and Anmoore EMS responded.

Keep checking 5 News for the latest updates.