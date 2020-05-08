Two local airports to receive part of $4.5 million grant from Dept. of Transportation

Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announce a $4.5 million grant for four West Virginia airports from the Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and two local ones are on the list.

"While there's so many people not using the airport and so much activity that has ceased, we wanna keep those airports all across West Virginia running and vital with air service," says Sen. Capito.

Upshur County Regional Airport will received $151,198.

"The funds are gonna be used to repair the runway, cracks in the runway, repainting of the runway, and at least one of taxi ways," says Sam Nolte, Upshur County Commissioner and member of the Board of the Aviation Authority.

The FAA provides Upshur County's airport with a yearly entitlement each year, and this is an added bonus.

"This definitely is going to make projects like this not a problem since they're basically covering the entire cost of it. That'll help us use the money towards other repairs and upgrades at the airport," says Nolte.

The Fairmont Municipal Airport-Frankman Field will receive $432,655 from the grant. This will also support their maintenance and expand services.

"I think the help so far that we've been able to give to the airports has been ample to help them right now. We may have to go back and help them again later," adds Sen. Capito.